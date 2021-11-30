Kentucky Center for Traditional Music Semester Finale Concert

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music will hold its Sounds of Our Heritage fall finale concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Morehead Conference Center. All sections of the Traditional Music Ensemble will perform a variety of bluegrass, old time, country, western swing, blues, gospel and ballad singing at the event, which is free and open to the public. Students from Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, and Hungary will be among the performers at the event. The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) preserves, teaches, helps develop and celebrates the rich mountain heritage if Eastern Kentucky. KCTM offers an opportunity to study with musicians who have performed with legends like Johnny Cash and at the Grand Ole Opry, and to learn from professionals about performance, history, recording, the music industry and more. For more information, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/kctm , email kctm@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9001.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu