Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's 16th Annual Plant Auction will be held 10 a.m. - 12 noon, at the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky.

Bid and take home some Kentucky grown nursery stock. It's the perfect time of year to plant. Sale will include annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.

For more information please call 859 223-1140.