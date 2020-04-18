Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00

Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's 16th Annual Plant Auction will be held 10 a.m. - 12 noon, at the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky.

Bid and take home some Kentucky grown nursery stock. It's the perfect time of year to plant. Sale will include annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.

For more information please call 859 223-1140.

Info

Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
Home & Garden
8592231140
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction - 2020-04-18 10:00:00