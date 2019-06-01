Kentucky Classic Music Festival

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Celebrate five years of live music on the field with five bands for five bucks!

DATE: ​June 1, 2019

TIME: 5:00 pm

VENUE: Johnson Field behind Centre Square - 237 N. Spalding Ave, Lebanon, KY

TICKETS: $5

PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased on our website or by visiting one of our local ticket outlets:

Farmers National Bank on Main Street in Lebanon, Kentucky

Lebanon Tourist and Convention Commission on Spalding Avenue

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/ky-classic-music-festival.html

Info

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
270-699-2787
