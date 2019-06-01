Kentucky Classic Music Festival
Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
Come Celebrate FIVE years on the field!
Celebrate five years of live music on the field with five bands for five bucks!
DATE: June 1, 2019
TIME: 5:00 pm
VENUE: Johnson Field behind Centre Square - 237 N. Spalding Ave, Lebanon, KY
TICKETS: $5
PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased on our website or by visiting one of our local ticket outlets:
Farmers National Bank on Main Street in Lebanon, Kentucky
Lebanon Tourist and Convention Commission on Spalding Avenue
For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/ky-classic-music-festival.html