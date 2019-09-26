Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education at Morehead State University

Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, will visit Morehead State University Sept. 26 and 27 to meet with University leadership, faculty, staff, students and the greater Rowan County community.

A Q&A forum is open to the public and will take place Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. in Room 326 of the Adron Doran University Center. Key topics will include pathways for students and adults to pursue and receive a college degree or credential, job placement opportunities and collaborative partnerships between universities, CPE and communities.

Thompson’s visit to Morehead State will also include a meet and greet with MSU campus leadership and listening session with students at 2:30 p.m.. on Sept. 26 in Room 326 of the Adron Doran University Center. On Sept. 27, he will also be a featured speaker at the 6 th Annual Tri-State Conference on Diversity & Inclusion being held at MSU and will meet later that day with student leaders at Rowan County Senior High School.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu