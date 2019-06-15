Kentucky Craft Beer Festival in Elizabethtown

The Kentucky Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Elizabethtown is the place to be Father’s Day weekend. At KYCBF you can enjoy samples from over 20 Kentucky craft breweries, an array of food trucks, a homebrew competition, and lots of laughs with new and old friends. General Admission includes a 2019 Souvenir Sampling Glass and a Tasting Card or become a VIP and receive early access and a 2019 shirt. Designated Driver tickets are also available. The festival is a fundraiser of Give 270, a non-profit helping to fulfill unmet needs in Hardin, LaRue and Meade counties.

For more information call (270) 765-2175 or visit kentuckycraftbeerfestival.com.