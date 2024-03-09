Kentucky Crafted Market - Alltech Arena
Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The Kentucky Arts Council announces the return of The Kentucky Crafted Market! The Market features the best visual and craft artists in the commonwealth, along with two days of live music, local publishers and food, and art activities for the kids.
The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/
