Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market

 The Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky State Parks invite you to the Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market at Waveland State Historic Site, Sept. 11-12 in Lexington.

Join us 9 a.m. to 6 p.m .Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for a celebration of the best Kentucky art and craft. You can also hear the sounds of Kentucky musical acts, take a tour of the historic home and beautiful grounds of Waveland, and enjoy many other activities.

Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
502-892-3126
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market - 2021-09-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market - 2021-09-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market - 2021-09-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market - 2021-09-11 10:00:00 ical