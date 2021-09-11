Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
The Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky State Parks invite you to the Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market at Waveland State Historic Site, Sept. 11-12 in Lexington.
Join us 9 a.m. to 6 p.m .Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for a celebration of the best Kentucky art and craft. You can also hear the sounds of Kentucky musical acts, take a tour of the historic home and beautiful grounds of Waveland, and enjoy many other activities.
Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission.
For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov