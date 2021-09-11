Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market

The Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky State Parks invite you to the Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market at Waveland State Historic Site, Sept. 11-12 in Lexington.

Join us 9 a.m. to 6 p.m .Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for a celebration of the best Kentucky art and craft. You can also hear the sounds of Kentucky musical acts, take a tour of the historic home and beautiful grounds of Waveland, and enjoy many other activities.

Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov