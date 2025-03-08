Kentucky Crafted Market

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Experience 200 exhibitors of high-quality art, literature, food, bluegrass and world music performances, and hands on activities.

Dozens of Kentucky’s best visual and craft artists, all adjudicated members of the arts council’s Kentucky Crafted program, will exhibit and sell their work at The Market.

For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-892-3126
