Kentucky Crafted: Bardstown by Stone Fences Tours

Kentucky's craft bourbon distillery scene has boomed over the last decade. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour currently has 14 members. There are also many other craft distilleries operating or on the way. Join Stone Fences Tours in celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of those breaking into the art/science of the process of creating America's native spirit. On our Kentucky Crafted tour, we will visit 3-4 of our favorite craft distilleries from the list below and lunch.

1) Bardstown Bourbon Co.

2) Willett Distillery

3) Lux Row Distillers

4) Preservation Distillery

5) Kentucky Owl Distillery

Pickup and drop off will be at the Lexington's Visitors' Center. The tour is approximately 6-8 hours. Water and snacks are provided.

Price $120- Includes tours and tastings at 3-4 of the distilleries listed above. Lunch will also be included.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com