Kentucky Dam Village Eagles Weekend

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044

Kentucky Dam Village Eagle Weekend

Friday evening program: – Eagles in Kentucky by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist

Saturday Field Trip Options:

  • Eagle-viewing Bus Tour of Ballard Wildlife Management Area
  • Morning Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake
  • Afternoon Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake

Saturday evening program: Live Birds of Prey Show by Liberty Nature Center

Sunday Field Trip Options:

  • Eagle-viewing Bus Tour of Ballard Wildlife Management Area
  • Morning Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake

1 night, 1 tour -- $105 per person

1 night, 2 tours -- $160 per person

2 nights, 1 tours -- $155 per person

2 nights, 2 tours -- $200 per person

Call 270-362-4271 to make reservations.

All packages include tickets to Live Bird Show. Rates based on double occupancy of Lodge Rooms. 

For more information call 270-362-4271.

