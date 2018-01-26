Kentucky Dam Village Eagles Weekend

Kentucky Dam Village Eagle Weekend
Friday evening program: – Eagles in Kentucky by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist
Saturday Field Trip Options:
- Eagle-viewing Bus Tour of Ballard Wildlife Management Area
- Morning Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake
- Afternoon Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake
Saturday evening program: Live Birds of Prey Show by Liberty Nature Center
Sunday Field Trip Options:
- Eagle-viewing Bus Tour of Ballard Wildlife Management Area
- Morning Eagle-viewing Boat Cruise on Kentucky Lake
1 night, 1 tour -- $105 per person
1 night, 2 tours -- $160 per person
2 nights, 1 tours -- $155 per person
2 nights, 2 tours -- $200 per person
Call 270-362-4271 to make reservations.
All packages include tickets to Live Bird Show. Rates based on double occupancy of Lodge Rooms.
For more information call 270-362-4271.