Kentucky Dam Village Friday Summer Concert Series

Friday, May 27 - Friday, September 2, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Plan a lovely evening of dining and music with a million dollar view. Our Summer Concert Series Boasts a variety of Universal Americana musicians who cover a broad range of styles and sounds.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, 18-hole golf course, marina, gift shop and many other recreational opportunities. The resort is 21 miles southeast of Paducah. Take Interstate 24 to Exit 27.

For more information call 800-325-0146 or visit parks.ky.gov