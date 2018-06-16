Kentucky Dam Village: Daddy & Me Fishing Derby

Daddy & Me Fishing Derby

Make memories this Father's Day Weekend by spending an evening fishing together with the kids. We'll start at 6pm with a short introduction to the basics of fishing. Then we'll head to the water with our poles to see if we can catch some lunkers! You are welcome to bring your own poles or borrow one of ours. We will have about 20 poles available for use.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will have its annual fireworks display, which will begin at dusk over Kentucky Lake and can be viewed at multiple locations around the park. This show is sponsored by the Kentucky Dam Village Marina. A free concert by the classic rock band Cantageous will play from 7 p.m. until the fireworks begin at the Old Beach.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, 18-hole golf course, marina, gift shop and many other recreational opportunities. The resort is 21 miles southeast of Paducah. Take Interstate 24 to Exit 27.

For more information call 800-325-0146 or visit parks.ky.gov