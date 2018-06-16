Kentucky Dam Village: Kayak Demo Day

Calvert City's Kentucky Lake Outdoors is teaming up with Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park to bring you their top-of-the-line kayaks for you to try out, FREE of charge! Join us at the "Old Beach" to try your hand at paddling some kayaks. The "Old Beach" is located next to the Conference Center. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced kayaker, we have something for you! .

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will have its annual fireworks display, which will begin at dusk over Kentucky Lake and can be viewed at multiple locations around the park. This show is sponsored by the Kentucky Dam Village Marina. A free concert by the classic rock band Cantageous will play from 7 p.m. until the fireworks begin at the Old Beach.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, 18-hole golf course, marina, gift shop and many other recreational opportunities. The resort is 21 miles southeast of Paducah. Take Interstate 24 to Exit 27.

For more information call 800-325-0146 or visit parks.ky.gov