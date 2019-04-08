Kentucky Derby Bottle Signing at Woodford Reserve

Join us at the Woodford Reserve Distillery Gift Shop for an exclusive bottle signing experience with Master Distiller Chris Morris and Kentucky Derby bottle artist Keith Anderson. Keith Anderson has been the Woodford Reserve bottle artist the past two years. Kentucky Derby 144 & 145 bottles will be available for purchase in the Distillery Gift Shop. Ticket includes three appetizers and two cocktail tickets.

Appetizers: Kentucky Benedictine sandwiches, Kentucky Hot Brown Gourgeres, Woodford Reserve Chicken Yakitori, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls.

Cocktails: Woodford Reserve Spire, and Woodford Reserve Mint Julep, both served in a souvenir copper cup available to take home.

Cost : $25/person

Reservations required.

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com