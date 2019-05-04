Kentucky Derby Day at Jeptha Creed

Don’t miss out on a fun afternoon with games, drinks, food trucks, and music from the Usual Suspects! Catch all the action as we celebrate the most exciting 2 minutes in sports with cornhole games and online bidding available onsite!

This year our Best Derby Hat competition will be bigger and better than ever. Three winners including a Mens, Womens, and Crowd Favorite category! Each category winner will receive a bottle of our STRAIGHT BOURBON and $200 cash prize! Bring your single dollar bills to vote and all proceeds will be donated to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Home!

Ticket includes one Derby Inspired Cocktail

*Online Tickets Sales- $5

Tickets at the Door- $10

Time: 2PM-7PM

21 and over event

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com