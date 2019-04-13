Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville
Thunder Over Louisville, the annual kickoff event of the Kentucky Derby Festival, is an airshow and fireworks display in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest annual fireworks display in North America
Eight 400-foot barges launch the fireworks from both sides of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge (Second Street Bridge), and more fireworks are launched from the bridge itself.
For more information call 800-928-3378 or visit thunderoverlouisville.org
Info
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family