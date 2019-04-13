Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

 Kentucky Derby Festival   Thunder over Louisville

Thunder Over Louisville, the annual kickoff event of the Kentucky Derby Festival, is an airshow and fireworks display in Louisville, Kentucky.  It is the largest annual fireworks display in North America

Eight 400-foot barges launch the fireworks from both sides of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge (Second Street Bridge), and more fireworks are launched from the bridge itself.

For more information call 800-928-3378 or visit  thunderoverlouisville.org

Info
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
800-928-3378
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder over Louisville - 2019-04-13 20:00:00