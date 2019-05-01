Kentucky Derby Festival BeerFest

Returning to the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival event schedule is BeerFest Presented by Liberty Financial. Come out to the Overlook inside Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville and enjoy samplings of both regional and national craft beers. Tickets for the event are $50 each and include tastings, a souvenir sampling glass and a BeerFest pin. BeerFest will be open from 6 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, May 1. Tickets will be $60 at the door until event sells out.

VIP experience tickets will be available for $85 each. This exclusive ticket will gain entry to the event an hour before it opens to the public, dinner, VIP glass, a goodie bag and private port-o-lets.

Designated Driver tickets will also be available to purchase at the door for $10 each. Ticket includes access to the venue and a 2019 event pin.

Tickets available by calling (502) 584-FEST

For more information visit kdf.org