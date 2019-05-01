Kentucky Derby Festival BeerFest
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Derby Festival BeerFest
Returning to the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival event schedule is BeerFest Presented by Liberty Financial. Come out to the Overlook inside Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville and enjoy samplings of both regional and national craft beers. Tickets for the event are $50 each and include tastings, a souvenir sampling glass and a BeerFest pin. BeerFest will be open from 6 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, May 1. Tickets will be $60 at the door until event sells out.
VIP experience tickets will be available for $85 each. This exclusive ticket will gain entry to the event an hour before it opens to the public, dinner, VIP glass, a goodie bag and private port-o-lets.
Designated Driver tickets will also be available to purchase at the door for $10 each. Ticket includes access to the venue and a 2019 event pin.
Tickets available by calling (502) 584-FEST
For more information visit kdf.org