Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

In 2018, the Chow Wagon will return to Waterfront Park on the Ohio River. The Miller Lite Music Stage will feature live concerts with local and regional entertainment and a wide variety of musical genres including gospel, urban, Latino, country and rock.

Where else can you find great food and live musical entertainment in a riverside setting for a 2018 Pegasus Pin admission? Meet your coworkers for lunch or come down for an evening concert. There’s no way to go wrong by making a visit to this great outdoor party.

For more information visit kdf.org

Info
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
