Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon

Kentucky Derby Festival ChowWagon

Thursday, April 25, 2019 – Friday, May 3, 2019

11:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Daily

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Sunday

In 2019, the Chow Wagon will return to Waterfront Park on the Ohio River. The Miller Lite Music Stage will feature live concerts with local and regional entertainment and a wide variety of musical genres including jazz, R&B, country, rock and blues.

Where else can you find great food and live musical entertainment in a riverside setting for a 2019 Pegasus Pin admission? Meet your coworkers for lunch or come down for an evening concert. There’s no way to go wrong by making a visit to this great outdoor party.

For more information visit kdf.org