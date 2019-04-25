Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest
Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kentucky Derby's U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest
Recognized by Louisville Magazine as Louisville’s “Best Event,” the 48th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race will come together with the 28th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow and other events to create the Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest.
Taking place the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, these four events attract tens of thousands of spectators to the Kentucky Exposition Center and other locations throughout Greater Louisville.
BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glimmer
April 25, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville
BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race
April 26, 2019 | 7:00 am Launch | Bowman Field
BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow
April 26, 2019 | Gates open at 6:00 pm | Kentucky Exposition Center
$10 KEC parking fee
BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race
April 27, 2019 | 7:00 am Launch | Bowman Field
For more information visit kdf.org