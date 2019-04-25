Kentucky Derby's U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest

Recognized by Louisville Magazine as Louisville’s “Best Event,” the 48th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race will come together with the 28th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow and other events to create the Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest.

Taking place the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, these four events attract tens of thousands of spectators to the Kentucky Exposition Center and other locations throughout Greater Louisville.

BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glimmer

April 25, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville

BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race

April 26, 2019 | 7:00 am Launch | Bowman Field

BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow

April 26, 2019 | Gates open at 6:00 pm | Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 KEC parking fee

BB&T Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race

April 27, 2019 | 7:00 am Launch | Bowman Field

