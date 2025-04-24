Kentucky Derby's U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest

Recognized by Louisville Magazine as Louisville’s “Best Event,” the annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race will come together with the annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow and other events to create the Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest.

Taking place the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, these four events attract tens of thousands of spectators to the Kentucky Exposition Center and other locations throughout Greater Louisville.

The 2025 BalloonFest features four events taking to the skies:

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow – Thursday, April 24, 9:00 PM at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville

L&N Federal Credit Union Rush Hour Race – Friday, April 25, 7:00 AM at Bowman Field

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow – Friday, April 25, 9:00 PM at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race – Saturday, April 26, 7:00 AM at Bowman Field

For more information visit kdf.org