Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Boarding
5:45 PM: Departure
6:00 PM: Race Begins
Tickets for the Belle of Louisville cost $150 (includes food & drinks, and entertainment).
Belle of Cincinnati tickets cost $60 (includes cruise only). Once again, Four Roses Bourbon will be providing a special bourbon tasting on the Belle of Cincinnati; tickets cost $95 (includes food, cruise, and bourbon tasting).
For more information visit kdf.org
