Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race

Louisville, Kentucky

 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Boarding

5:45 PM: Departure

6:00 PM: Race Begins

Tickets for the Belle of Louisville cost $150 (includes food & drinks, and entertainment).

Belle of Cincinnati tickets cost $60 (includes cruise only). Once again, Four Roses Bourbon will be providing a special bourbon tasting on the Belle of Cincinnati; tickets cost $95 (includes food, cruise, and bourbon tasting).

For more information visit kdf.org

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky View Map
