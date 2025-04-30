Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race

As one of the original and longest standing traditions of the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Great Steamboat Race has been taking place on the Ohio River since 1963. Ask any local, this event has become a Louisville tradition in the leadup to Derby weekend!

The event pits vessels against each other, including the Belle of Cincinnati, as they compete for bragging rights in this race on the river!

The Belle of Cincinnati was declared the winner in 2024. Come see if our beloved local steamboat reigns supreme and takes back the coveted Silver Antlers in 2025.

The race lasts about 2 hours, finishing back at the Wharf. Following the race, the victor is awarded the pair of Silver Antlers during an Awards Ceremony on the Belle of Louisville.

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Boarding5:45 PM: Departure6:00 PM: Race Begins

For more information visit kdf.org

