Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby

Saturday, April 27, 2019

4:00 PM: Event Begins, Purchase Your Duck

6:00 PM: Duck Drop

Get ready for one of the most exciting events in Louisville! Join us for the 16th Annual Ken-Ducky Derby on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 4pm-8pm as we drop 20,000 rubber ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Cheer your duck to victory as they race to the finish line!

The best part, is that your duck purchase benefits individuals with disabilities at Harbor House of Louisville. Harbor House is a local, nonprofit, charity that lights the way for adults with physical and cognitive disabilities. It is a day program where the participants can come and engage in special programs like job training, educational/tutoring classes, cooking classes, gardening, community integration, social skills, technology classes, therapeutic activities, arts and humanities, and more!

For more information about Harbor House, visit www.hhlou.org or call (502)719-0072.

For more information visit kdf.org