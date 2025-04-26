Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby

 Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby

Saturday, April 26, 2025

11 AM: On-site Duck Purchases Available1 PM: Kids Activities3 PM: Duck Waddle Parade through Fest-a-Ville4 PM: Call to Post & Duck Drop

Get ready for one of the most exciting events in Louisville!

Join us for the 22nd Annual Ken-Ducky Derby as we drop 46,000 rubber ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Cheer your duck to victory as they race to the finish line!

For more information visit kdf.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
