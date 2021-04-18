Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou

The Kentucky Derby Festival is once again partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the PNC Tour de Lou on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Participants will have the opportunity to bike in-person and socially-distanced, as well as the option to participate virtually. As always, the Festival’s annual bike event is for riders of all levels of experience, with three separate distances:

62.1 Mile Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course)

35 Mile Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course)

20 Mile Ride / New to cycling (Open course)

While the 2021 In-Person rides will look a little different, the ride will still tour all areas of the city, from Downtown to the South End and Highlands.

For more information visit kdf.org