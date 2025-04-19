Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou

PNC Tour de Lou

The Kentucky Derby Festival is once again partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the PNC Tour de Lou on Sunday, April 19.

Participants will have the opportunity to bike in-person on this open course, as well as the option to participate virtually. The 12th annual PNC Tour de Lou is a unique way to explore Louisville on two wheels while passing through some of the city’s scenic parks, neighborhoods and historic sites, including Churchill Downs (home of the Kentucky Derby), with cyclists from all across the country.

All courses are available on RIDE WITH GPS

20-mile:

35-mile:

62.1-mile (100k):

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/