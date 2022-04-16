Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou

The Kentucky Derby Festival is once again partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the PNC Tour de Lou on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Participants will have the opportunity to bike in-person and socially-distanced, as well as the option to participate virtually. As always, the Festival’s annual bike event is for riders of all levels of experience, with separate distances and ride options:

62.1 Mile Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course)

Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course) 35 Mile Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course)

Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course) 20 Mile Ride / New to cycling (Open course)

Ride / New to cycling (Open course) Family Ride 1-3 mile options / Children and Families (for ages 4-12 years old)

1-3 mile options / Children and Families (for ages 4-12 years old) Virtual Ride 20, 35, and Metric Century Options (Find more info here!)

While the 2022 In-Person rides will look a little different, the ride will still tour all areas of the city, from Downtown to the South End and Highlands.

Here’s what you can expect this year…

As in all Festival events, health & safety is our top priority, and we’ll continue to provide a secure biking experience.

For more information visit kdf.org