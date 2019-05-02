Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade

The 2019 Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway on Thursday, May 2. This family-friendly annual event showcases some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats.

Led by the “Peggy Bank” inflatable Pegasus balloon, the parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours. Thanks to the sponsorship of Republic Bank, more than 90% of the parade route offers free public viewing.

For more information visit kdf.org