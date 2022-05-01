Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade

The parade is the founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. For the first time in its history, the parade will step off on Broadway in Downtown Louisville on Sunday afternoon, May 1, to kick-off Derby week, instead of marching on the traditional Thursday. The first parade was produced in 1956 to create a way for the community to celebrate before the Derby horse race. It was organized by just a handful of volunteers on a budget of $640 and has become one of the Festival’s largest events.

Check website for time and route.

For more information visit kdf.org