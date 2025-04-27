Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade

The 2025 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade returns to Broadway in Downtown Louisville on Sunday, April 27. This family-friendly annual event showcases some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats.

The theme of the 2025 Pegasus Parade is “Happy Derby: Pink Out Party!” and will celebrate spring and one of the Festival’s favorite colors. Participants and spectators are encouraged to come decked out in pink and help us paint Broadway in one of the signature colors of the Festival!

The parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours.

Originating in 1956 on a budget of only $640, the Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event. Today, the Pegasus Parade is one of the largest in the country, contributing an estimated impact of more than $22 million to the local economy.

