Kentucky Derby Festival Presents Chow Wagon®

The Chow Wagon returns to Waterfront Park on the Ohio River. The Music Stage will feature live concerts with local and regional entertainment and a wide variety of musical genres including jazz, R&B, country, rock and blues.

The Chow Wagon is food and fun! You can feast on everything from cookie dough to turkey legs and elephant ears. There’s something for everyone!

For more information, please call (502) 584-3378 or visit discover.kdf.org