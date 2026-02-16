Kentucky Derby Festival Presents They're Off!® Luncheon Presented by BAE Systems

More than 1,500 Derby Festival supporters and patrons are expected to be in attendance for this community tradition luncheon, which will be held in the Grand Ballroom of The Galt House Hotel, site of the festive event since 1974.

For more information, please call (502) 584-3378 or visit discover.kdf.org