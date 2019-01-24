Kentucky Derby Museum Legends Series: Bourbon Masters

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

 Kentucky Derby Museum Legends Series: Bourbon Masters

The three-series event is now in its sixth year hosting the who’s who in the bourbon industry

Cheers! September is National Bourbon Heritage Month and what better way to celebrate than with the Kentucky Derby Museum’s three-event, Legends Series: Bourbon Masters. 

For the sixth year, the Museum has sought out the who’s who in the bourbon industry for three unique evenings of intimate conversation and tastings, moderated by our own Bourbon Authority, Wall Street Journal best-selling author and Editor-in of Bourbon+ magazine, Fred Minnick.

The 2019 Legends Series: Bourbon Masters lineup includes:

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - Michter’s

Pamela Heilmann, Master Distiller and Executive Vice President - Production

Andrea Wilson, Master of Maturation and Executive Vice President - General Manager

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - Craft Bourbon Night featuring:

  • Rabbit Hole Distillery - Kaveh Zamanian, Founder & CEO
  • Jeptha Creed - Autumn Nethery, Co-owner & Marketing Manager
  • Peerless Distillery Co.  -Corky Taylor, Chairman

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - Kentucky Owl

Dixon Dedman, Founder 

The Legends Series provides the perfect environment for a casual, but in-depth conversation with pioneers and titans of the industry, accompanied by a selection of bourbon tastings handpicked by each Bourbon Master, as well as appetizers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Now through December 31st, the three-event series is available for $150. 

For more information visit derbymuseum.org

