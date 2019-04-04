Big Brims and Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the much-anticipated Big Brims and Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale. Find your perfect Oaks and Derby hats or fascinators at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:30-7:00pm.

Over 400 hat samples will be on sale, with no sample hat priced over $75 and some hats as low as $18. The Museum’s 2019 Hat Collection will also be available for the first time this season.

Purchase an early bird ticket for $30 to gain exclusive entry in the hat sample area from 4:30 - 5:30 pm, an hour before all shoppers are allowed in. General admission tickets are $20. The doors officially open to all attendees for hat shopping at 5:30 pm.

All ticket holders will enjoy complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, local vendor pop-up shops and giveaways! Guests are encouraged to bring their Derby ensembles for styling tips.

The Museum’s Official Milliner, Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery will have her couture hats on display and will also offer hat styling tips.

For more information visit derbymuseum.org