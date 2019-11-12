Kentucky Derby Museum's Fire & Bourbon Dinner

Kentucky Derby Museum is partnering with Old Forester Distilling Co. and Bourbon Barrel Foods to present a 6-course small plate and cocktail pairing.

This interactive dinner experience will be led by bourbon industry experts Campbell Brown, President of Old Forester, and Matt Jamie, President and Founder of Bourbon Barrel Foods. Jamie will walk guests’ taste buds through the menu, which includes passed hors d’oeuvres, small plates and dessert. Many of the dishes incorporate bourbon, others, as Brown will explain, are perfectly paired with a complimenting bourbon cocktail inspired from George’s Bar, located at the Old Forester Distilling Co.

This event will celebrate Old Forester 1910, Old Fine Whisky bottle and guests will have the option to purchase a signed bottle that evening. Old Forester 1910 mimics the bourbon saved after a fire on the bottling line in 1910 at the distilling company’s home on Whisky Row.

Tickets are $75 each and will come with a signed copy of Matt Jamie’s latest book release.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit DerbyMuseum.org