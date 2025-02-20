Kentucky Derby Museum's Legends Series: Heaven Hill

The Legends Series is where bourbon and horse racing come together for the ultimate Kentucky mash-up! Now in its 12th year, this iconic event at the Kentucky Derby Museum is all about celebrating the spirit (and spirits) of Kentucky.

It all starts with fermented mash, grain, yeast, and water – but it’s the artful mixture of these basic ingredients that makes for a legendary bourbon. Enjoy an evening of bourbon tasting as titans of the industry share insights that will enhance your knowledge and appreciation for the state’s most savored spirit.

Each event takes place at Kentucky Derby Museum from 5:30pm-8:00pm and includes a welcome cocktail, dinner, expert-led bourbon tastings and panel discussion.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org