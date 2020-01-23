Kentucky Derby Museum's Legends Series: Bourbon Masters

Sip with bourbon legends while surrounded by legends of the Kentucky Derby! Legends Series: Bourbon Masters is coming back to Kentucky Derby Museum for its 8th consecutive year. With a dedicated following, this series sells out each year. It has earned accolades including being named to the Bourbon Bucket List by Matt Levy’s “The Alcohol Professor” based in New York.

The Legends Series offers three nights of casual, in-depth conversation with pioneers and titans of the bourbon industry. Each night in the series is hosted by Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, Fred Minnick. Minnick, the Museum’s own Bourbon Authority, is a Bourbon Curator and Tasting Expert. He is just one of the bourbon legends guests will encounter. Each evening features a different Bourbon Master who hand-picks a selection of bourbon tastings. Each legend shares his or her expertise and engages guests through their senses as they taste fine bourbons and enjoy appetizers.

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. at Kentucky Derby Museum

Featured Bourbon Legend: Peggy Noe Stevens

World’s first female Master Bourbon Taster

2019 Bourbon Hall of Fame Inductee

Has been called the “Oprah of whiskey entertaining”

Has represented Kentucky for such notables as Julia Child, Bobby Flay and the Prince of Spain

Featured bourbons will be from some of her greatest projects, including Peerless Rye, Michter's, Jim Beam - Baker's Single Barrel

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. at Kentucky Derby Museum

Featured Bourbon Legend: Freddie Johnson, Buffalo Trace

Third generation employee at Buffalo Trace

Entertains thousands each year on tours as Distillery VIP Visitor Lead

One of the Distillery’s most popular and highly sought-after tour guides

2018 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee

Featured bourbons will include Buffalo Trace, Weller Special Reserve, Sazerac and other special products in the selection process

Thursday, February 6, 2020 - 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. at Kentucky Derby Museum

Featured Bourbon Legend: Conor O’Driscoll, Master Distiller, Heaven Hill Distillery

Fifth Master Distiller in Heaven Hill’s 84-year history

Technical expertise and degree in chemical engineering give him the ability to focus on quality, authenticity and innovation

Native of Dublin, Ireland

Featured bourbons in the selection process

Tickets: For a limited time, between now and December 31, the three-event package is only $150. Afterwards, it will go to $200.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit DerbyMuseum.org