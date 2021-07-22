Kentucky Derby Museum's Legends Series: Terry Bradshaw

Known for his big personality and legendary football career, Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has a few other interests that are just as bold and exciting: horses and bourbon. The Kentucky Derby Museum is thrilled to have Bradshaw sharing these two passions with host Fred Minnick and guests at the Museum in just a few weeks on July 22.

Tickets are on sale now for the Legends Series: Celebrity Edition Bourbon Dinner with Terry Bradshaw and Bradshaw Bourbon. Fred Minnick, bourbon curator, tasting expert and Wall Street Journal Best-Selling author, will host the evening with Bradshaw. Guests will enjoy a variety of Bradshaw Bourbon cocktails throughout a three-course meal with the famed football star.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org