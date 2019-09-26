Kentucky Divorce WorkshopMurals Project 101

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Kentucky Divorce Workshop

Sep 26, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Catherine Fuller, staff attorney at Kentucky Legal Aid.

In this 101 series workshop, Catherine Fuller, attorney at law, will give a presentation concerning the legal process of divorces in Kentucky.  She will provide basic information concerning the court process, addressing issues with service of the divorce petition, what to expect in a divorce proceeding, and answering general information concerning common issues with the legal process of divorces in Kentucky.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
