Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project at Frazier History Museum
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project has created a visual tone poem inter-relating work from the Farm Security Administration (1935-43), the first Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project (1975-77), and the contemporary Project (2015-2024), now on view at the Frazier History Museum as Documenting Kentucky: Three Photographic Surveys.
For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/