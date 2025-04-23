Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project at Frazier History Museum

The Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project has created a visual tone poem inter-relating work from the Farm Security Administration (1935-43), the first Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project (1975-77), and the contemporary Project (2015-2024), now on view at the Frazier History Museum as Documenting Kentucky: Three Photographic Surveys.

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/