Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show

The Spring Warm Up Show and the Annual Dressage Show combine for the first events of the season for the Kentucky Dressage Association (KDA). This event will feature United States Dressage Federation (USDF), United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), and International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI) sanctioned classes. Introductory level tests all the way up to Grand Prix level tests will be on display as well as suitability, Para-equestrian, and freestyle classes.

For more information call (859) 351-4137 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show - 2019-05-24 08:00:00