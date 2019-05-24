Kentucky Dressage Association Annual Spring Show

The Spring Warm Up Show and the Annual Dressage Show combine for the first events of the season for the Kentucky Dressage Association (KDA). This event will feature United States Dressage Federation (USDF), United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), and International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI) sanctioned classes. Introductory level tests all the way up to Grand Prix level tests will be on display as well as suitability, Para-equestrian, and freestyle classes.

For more information call (859) 351-4137 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com