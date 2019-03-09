Kentucky Farm Bureau Auction at Ky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Open to the public! Donated Items! All types of farm equipment and lawn & garden equipment. Usable items - no junk. 100% of the auction proceeds go to the Fayette County Farm Bureau Education Foundation.
Located in the Man o' War Parking Lot. $5 parking fee charged by the Kentucky Horse Park on the day of the sale.
Equipment accepted on: Thursday, March 7th & Friday, March 8th - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (No equipment will be accepted the day of the sale).
Terms & Conditions: 10% Commission, $30 Minimum Per Lot, $750 Maximum Per Lot, $30 Buy-Back Fee including tractors, $50 Buy-Back Fee for Trucks & Boats.
For more information call (859) 253-0023 or visit fayettecofarmbureau.com