Kentucky Folk Art Center Exhibit: Music of the Mountains

The Kentucky Folk Art Center is currently hosting the exhibit “Music of the Mountains” featuring work by John Flavell (Class of 1987), photographer and MSU instructor of speech and media production & journalism.

The exhibit runs through Thursday, April 2. There will be an artist talk with Flavell, along with curator and fellow photographer Steve Shaffer (Class of 1992), from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22. A closing reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

Flavell was chief photographer for 24 years at The Daily Independent in Ashland and a CNHI state editor through that newspaper for five years. For seven years, he contracted with news outlets such as the Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Daily Independent, Louisville Courier-Journal, and Kentucky Today. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Located at 102 West 1st Street in the historic Union Grocery, MSU’s Kentucky Folk Art Center houses a permanent collection of nearly 1,400 pieces of self-taught art. Dozens of works from the collection are displayed on a rotating basis in the center's first-floor gallery. The center presents several changing exhibits in the second-floor gallery each year, featuring folk art, fine art, textiles, photography, and historical content. KFAC also offers a gift shop with original folk art, crafts, jewelry, books, toys, housewares, and more. For more information about the KFAC, visit www.kyfolkart.org, contact Stone at 606-783-2204, or email t.stone@moreheadstate.edu.

