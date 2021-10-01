Kentucky Folk Art Center hosts ‘Cancer in Appalachia’ exhibit

The Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC) at Morehead State University will host a new exhibit, "Cancer in Appalachia: Viewing the Cancer Crisis in Appalachia Through the Camera Lens and the Eyes of Our Youth." The exhibition begins Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through Friday, Nov. 19.

The exhibition features photography by University of Kentucky (UK) students in the Appalachian Career Training in Oncology (ACTION) program. The photographs document the high cancer rates in Appalachian Kentucky, which has some of the highest cancer rates in the nation. Dr. Nathan Vanderford, associate professor at UK's College of Medicine and senior editor of the book "The Cancer Crisis in Appalachia: Kentucky Students Take ACTION," wanted to display the exhibit in Eastern Kentucky and Lexington. The show includes photographs by Rowan County students, including Holly Dickens, Andrew Davison, Wyatt McCarty and Nathan Hogg.

"We are thrilled to host this exhibit at the Kentucky Folk Art Center in Morehead as a way to shine a light on the cancer problem in Kentucky, as well as educate visitors about healthcare inequities and cancer-causing factors in the region," said Dr. Julia Finch, interim director of the Kentucky Folk Art Center and associate professor of art history.

The Kentucky Folk Art Center is located at 102 W. First Street in Morehead. KFAC continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines and masks are required to enter.

For more information on KFAC, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/kfac , email kfac@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2204.

