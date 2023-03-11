Kentucky Geology and Geography at Creasey Mahan
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free
Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will teach participants about the biomes and habitats of Kentucky, the ecoregion, and physiographic regions of KY, KY rock and soil types, geomorphology, and the formation of springs, streams, sinkholes and seeps, and fossils. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/