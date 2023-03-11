× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Kentucky Geology and Geography

Kentucky Geology and Geography at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will teach participants about the biomes and habitats of Kentucky, the ecoregion, and physiographic regions of KY, KY rock and soil types, geomorphology, and the formation of springs, streams, sinkholes and seeps, and fossils. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/