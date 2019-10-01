Kentucky Great Writers Series at The Carnegie Center

Kentucky Great Writers Series

Kentucky Great Writers Series featuring DaMaris Hill, Andrew Milward, Misty Skaggs

Tuesday, October 1, 6:30 pm (open-mic at 6:00 pm)

Join us on Tuesday, October 1 for readings from DaMaris Hill's A Bound Woman is a Dangerous Thing, Andrew Milward's I Was a Revolutionary , and Misty Skaggs's Planted by the Signs.

The event starts at 6:00 pm, with a 25-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30, the readings by featured authors will begin. After the author readings, the audience will have the opportunity to get books signed.

Free admission. Locally-owned Brier Books will be on-site to sell the Kentucky authors' books. Refreshments provided by Nate's Coffee.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org