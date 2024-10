Kentucky Great Writers Series at The Carnegie Center

× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning Carnegie Center Kentucky Great Writers Series

Tuesday, October 8th

6:30 PM

Join us on October 8th at 6:30 PM for the second installment of the Kentucky Great Writer Series, featuring readings by JULIE KAGAWA (Shadow of the Fox), ELIZABETH KILCOYNE (Wake the Bones) and J.H. MARKERT (Sleep Tight).

This event is free and open to the public. Books will be sold on-site.

The 2024-2025 Kentucky Great Writers Series is sponsored by Reitzel Cook Foundation, Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, & WUKY.

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/kentucky-great-writers-series/

251 W. Second St. Lexington, KY

For more information, please call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/