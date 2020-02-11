Kentucky Great Writers Series at The Carnegie Center
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kentucky Great Writers Series: Jayne Waldrop, Nazera Sadiq Wright, and Katy Yocom
Join us on Tuesday, February 11 for readings from Jayne Waldrop’s RETRACING MY STEPS, Nazera Sadiq Wright’s BLACK GIRLHOOD IN THE NINETEENTH CENTURY, and Katy Yocom’s THREE WAYS TO DISAPPEAR.
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Time: 6:00-7:15 pm
For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org
