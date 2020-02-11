Kentucky Great Writers Series at The Carnegie Center

Kentucky Great Writers Series: Jayne Waldrop, Nazera Sadiq Wright, and Katy Yocom

Join us on Tuesday, February 11 for readings from Jayne Waldrop’s RETRACING MY STEPS, Nazera Sadiq Wright’s BLACK GIRLHOOD IN THE NINETEENTH CENTURY, and Katy Yocom’s THREE WAYS TO DISAPPEAR.

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 6:00-7:15 pm

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org