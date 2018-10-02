Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Kentucky Great Writers Series

Kentucky Great Writers Series featuring Leesa Cross-Smith, Carrie Mullins, and J.D. Wilkes

Tuesday, October 2, 6:30 pm (open-mic at 6:00 pm)

Join us on Tuesday, October 2 for readings from Leesa Cross-Smith's Whiskey & Ribbons, Carrie Mullins' Night Garden, and J.D. Wilkes' The Vine That Ate the South.

The event starts at 6:00 pm, with a 25-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 the readings by featured authors will begin. After the author readings, the audience will have the opportunity to get books signed.

Free admission. Locally-owned Brier Books will be on-site to sell the Kentucky authors' books. Refreshments provided by Nate's Coffee.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
